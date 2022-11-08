City of Salida ballot issues 2A and 2B, asking voters to increase taxes on short-term rentals, have passed, as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Yes votes for 2A were 1,615, or 54.91 percent, while the nays were 1,326 or 45.09 percent.
2B had 1,500 votes, or 51.07 percent, in favor, while 1,437, or 48.93 voted against.
2A increases the annual occupational license tax to $1,000 on short-term rental business licenses holders.
2B increases the occupational lodging tax on the business of leasing or renting short-term rental units from $4.82 to $15 per night, per bedroom.
“It’s interesting that 2D, the Salida Bottling Company, didn’t pass, but these did,” Salida Mayor Dan Shore said. “The money from these taxes will provide some funding to tackle housing, but not to the magnitude that 6A would have.”
6A refers to the ballot questions asking voters to approve a 3.5 mill ad valorem tax to raise $2,047,908.42 annually, to be used by Chaffee Housing Authority, which failed, 6,436 or 69.06 percent to 2,883, or 30.94 percent, as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
