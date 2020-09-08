Summer officially ends Sept. 22 according to Coordinated Universal Time, the equivalent of Greenwich Mean Time. Although many countries follow this standard, not all do.
In contrast, the meteorological start of a season is based on the annual temperature cycle and the 12-month calendar. According to this definition, each season begins on the first of a particular month and lasts for three months: spring begins on March 1, summer on June 1, autumn on September 1 and winter on December 1.
For our family, Labor Day weekend signals the welcome end of summer. Apologies to my co-workers Eva and Jennifer who love to garden and camp and Arlene who just likes the heat. Bring on autumn!
In celebration of autumn we have an annual luau for our neighbors and friends. Lots of good food, laughter and interesting conversations. Our party was another event altered by COVID19 this year.
Instead of the usual 2 or 3 dozen invites we send out we had just three close friends over Saturday night. We missed many of our friends, but had a wonderful time with those closest to us.
Paul whipped up my new favorite hors d’oeuvre – Chile Con Queso with Crab. It was the hit of the dinner and so easy to make.
Chile Con Queso with Crab
Ingredients:
1 pound cream cheese (2 bricks) cubed
Roasted Pueblo green chilies (big Jims are best), add as much heat as you like
2 (14 ounce) cans of artichokes, drained
8 ounces sour cream
1 pound fresh jumbo lump crab meat or 3 (6 ounce) cans crab meat drained. Make sure to pick through the crab to find and discard any shells.
½ cup Monterey Jack or pepper jack cheese, grated
Salt and pepper to taste.
Prep:
Add all ingredients to a large slow cooker, set on high for about an hour, stirring occasionally to make sure everything is melting and mixed together well. Finish on low for about a half hour. You will want to serve this in the slow cooker so the dip stays warm.
Serve with pita chips, French bread or corn chips.
Hors d’oeuvres are a fun way to treat guests without the hassle of making large dinners. Since most are portable, guests can mingle easier, sit in the grass if so inclined and are a great way to get the party started. Here are a couple of tasty, easy items sure to be a hit.
Chili Lime Shrimp
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 tablespoons honey
½ cup chili sauce
1 or 2 teaspoons grated lime zest
¼ cup fresh lime juice
2/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped. Use 1½ tablespoons if using dried parsley
2 shallots or green onions, finely chopped
1 teaspoon Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
2 teaspoons red pepper chili flakes
2/3 cup dry white wine
2¼ pounds ( about 25 to 30) jumbo raw shrimp, tail on, peeled and deveined.
25 to 30 bamboo skewers soaked in water for 10 minutes
Prep:
Combine the first 10 ingredients in a large bowl. When well mixed add shrimp, stir until coated and cover with plastic wrap. Marinate in the refrigerator for 3 hours. Stir shrimp several times while marinating.
Remove shrimp. Pour the marinade into a small sauce pan and bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Thread 1 shrimp, starting with the head, lengthwise onto the skewers. Place the skewers on a tin foil lined cooking sheet with a rim. Broil on the top rack for 2 minutes per side, basting several times with the marinade. Serve warm.
Bruschetta
Ingredients:
½ cup mayonnaise
1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
2 medium tomatoes, seeded and finely diced
¼ cup chopped, pitted black olives, Kalamata olives are good for this
¼ cup fresh grated parmesan cheese, 2 tablespoons of dry will work as well
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon dried basil
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 baguette bread loaf, about 24 inches long, cut into 1-inch slices
1/3 cup butter, softened
Prep:
Combine the first 8 ingredients in a medium bowl.
Spread the butter equally on one side of each bread slice. Place buttered side up on an ungreased baking sheet.
Divide and spread the tomato mixture equally on each bread slice.
Bake in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes. The topping should be bubbly and the cheese melted. Serve warm.
Fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries from your garden make pretty garnishes and are great washed, stemmed and served in small bowls.
They are a good way to clean your palate between bites of different foods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.