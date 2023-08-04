During public comment at the Chaffee County commissioners meeting Tuesday, Brady Becker informed the commissioners of a letter of demand sent to commissioners by Patrick Singer, an attorney for Becker and partner Shae Whitney, regarding the Timber Creek Ranch subdivision.
Timber Creek is a housing development project by Walt Harder on CR 160. The final plat of the project was approved by commissioners at their July 18 meeting, and the related Resolution 2023-77 was an item on the commissioners’ consent agenda at the Tuesday meeting.
Becker and Whitney, who own Dram Apothecary and live on CR 160 near the proposed Timber Creek Ranch development, sent the letter formally demanding withdrawal of that approval to the commissioners, Harder and Greg Laudenslager, principal planner with the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning.
The letter states, “As an adjacent property owner, we are deeply concerned about the potential negative impact that this proposed development and the approved variances are likely to have on public safety, our property, our neighbors, and the wildlife, wetlands and surrounding area.”
Among the reasons cited for the demand are the alleged violation of airport overlay regulations, breaches of the Chaffee County Land Use Code, closure of a designated connecting road (Yunikar Road) and “no reasonable basis for allowing 68 accessory dwelling units.”
The letter demands the “immediate withdrawal of the commissioners’ approval for the development of Timber Creek Ranch subdivision, preservation of all relevant documents pertaining to the issues stated in this letter and a statement of commitment concerning Timber Creek Ranch to protect public safety, reasonable water use and augmentation, reasonable preservation of natural resources and reasonable land development.”
The letter further states that failure to comply with the demands will result in Becker’s and Whitney’s pursuit of legal action to seek damages.
Among the alleged damages for which compensation will be sought are:
• Increased traffic and noise disturbances.
• Health risks associated with shared wells and septic systems.
• Overuse of the available water in the area.
• Decreased property values.
• Nuisance related to water, septic and prohibited land use practices.
Commissioners do not typically respond to public comment during county commissioner meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.