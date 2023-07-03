A black 1915 Model T Ford owned by Kenny Owens won the inaugural “Wheels of Time” Car Show put on by the Western Fremont Historical Society Sunday in Howard.
The event coincided with the annual Independence Day collaboration with Howard Hall, which included a barbecue fundraiser that raised a few hundred dollars, Howard Hall President Dave Vannattan said.
The nonprofit Western Fremont Historical Society was established in 1988 to preserve the Methodist Church built in 1898. Its mission eventually extended to preserving the history of the area in general, from Parkdale to Wellsville.
Seventeen vehicles of all types, both old and new, were positioned all around the old Howard Square. Western Fremont Historical Society Secretary Barb Sneider came up with the event name. All visitors could submit a ballot for their favorite car.
“It’s a beautiful car,” society President Craig Leitner said of the winner. “My grandfather had a Model T. That car put America on wheels basically.”
“I’m a car guy,” Leitner said. “I like seeing all the types of cars you normally don’t get to see.” He said he especially likes the designs of the pre-World War II cars. “The war kind of improved the breed in a way.”
“They just bring back a lot of old memories,” Owens said. The Ford only runs about 35 mph at top speed – but it still runs. “Just stay off of busy streets,” he said.
“They’re different. It’s easy to drive once you learn how and get used to it. I learned how to drive one of these over 30 years ago,” Owens said.
Arkansas Valley Ambulance District’s new ambulance was also set up by Howard Hall for people to view and explore. The ambulance serves Howard, Coaldale and Swissvale.
“We were fortunate enough to get it through a 50-50 grant through the state,” district manager Lex Wayson said. The ambulance was manufactured by the Braun company, which focused not only on patient safety, but EMT safety as well, Wayson said.
Between the two events, Leitner estimated more than 100 people attended. Vannattan said the hope was that the car show would bring more people to the barbecue.
Shari Mohr, historical society community outreach coordinator, said it would be nice to have the car show again next year. Everything about the event ended up being positive, Leitner said.
In addition to special events, from May through October the society has a different display in its Howard History Center each month.
