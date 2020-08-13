Chaffee County Public Defender Magdalena Rosa entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of her client Chad Merrill in 11th Judicial District Court Wednesday.
Merrill is one of four Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmates charged with first degree murder in the July 14, 2018, death of fellow inmate Matthew Massaro.
Merrill chose not to appear at Wednesday’s proceedings.
A week-long trial is set for Jan. 25-29 with a plea cut-off date of Dec. 16.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy gave Rosa and prosecutor Mark Hulbert until Sept. 30 to file motions in the case.
