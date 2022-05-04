In a 2-1 decision, Blue Triton Brands was found to be in good standing under their current 1041 permit for their water pumping and transport operation.
Chaffee County commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella voted to accept the company’s annual report and find the operation to be in good standing based on a staff report that the company was in compliance with he terms of its permit.
Commissioner Keith Baker voted against.
The only item lacking, staff reported was proof that the company had spent at least $5,000 in advertising for local truck drivers.
Larry Lawrence of Blue Triton said that documentation was forthcoming.
The question of a 1.2 acre feet “shortfall” in the replacement of water in October, was explained by General Manager of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservation District.
Scanga said the reconciliation number of 1.2 acre feet was not a shortage.
He said most months the replacement is over the required amount. In October it was under and the adjustment was made.
A sticking point in the deliberation was the conservation easement, which was part of the original 1041 permit with Nestlé Waters North America.
Blue Triton has until Dec. 31 to comply with that part of the current permit.
Options for noncompliance include a review of the permit and a cease and desist order until compliance has been accomplished.
A review of the progress toward the conservation easement will be set in October.
The commissioners also discussed a letter of support to change the name of Chinaman Gulch in the Trout Creek Pass area to Yansing Gulch, a Cantonese word meaning “resilience” at the recommendation of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Granzella emphasized the need to acknowledge the historical origin of the original name in the letter.
A motion to approve the letter to be submitted to the U.S. Geographical Names with edits to be made in consultation with Beth Helmke, county public information officer and commissioners Granzella and Felt was approved unanimously.
A fee waiver for Chaffee Housing Authority for a proposed six-unit affordable housing project for M and Third streets up to $10,000 was also approved.
In other business the commissioners unanimously approved:
• The True heritage water subdivision exemption.
• The Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision exemption.
• The Elliott plat amendment.
• A resolution approving the 2022 renewal of a special event permit for Bonfire Entertainment for the Renewal concert set for Sept. 23-24.
• A resolution appointing Daryn Ridenour to fill a vacant seat on the Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.