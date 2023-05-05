Chaffee County’s first sheriff to be honored at state memorial

A statue at the Colorado Law Enfocement Memorial presents a folded flag in front of the names of Colorado’s fallen officers. Seven new names of officers who died in the line of duty will be added to the memorial today in Golden, including that of Chaffee County’s first sheriff, Lucien J. Morgan.

 Save and close

 Courtesy photo by Colorado State Patrol

Chaffee County’s first sheriff, Lucien J. Morgan, who died while engaged on a manhunt in the hills above Buena Vista, will be honored today when his name is added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden.

The memorial honors law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

