The Salida High School mountain biking team finished its season Oct. 23-24 at the Durango Mesa Pursuit state championships, where they finished 12th in Division 1.
Individually, junior Jackson Karls took 43rd in the varsity boys team, senior Gwen Ramsey with the varsity girls had to withdraw after a crash, and sophomore Hayden Bevington finished fifth in the girls’ junior varsity division.
“This Colorado league is one of the best in the country,” coach Rob Kelly said. “Durango has one of the best programs in the country, and they are in our conference. It’s cool our kids get to race against some of the best. They really stepped up and did well this year.”
Kelly said the teams are divided up based on participation, not school size, so because Salida has so many kids involved, the team competes against some of the bigger schools like Durango and many Front Range schools.
Ramsey was poised to do well, Kelly said, before she crashed and bruised her ribs.
“She rode one more lap but couldn’t finish,” Kelly said. “It was hard for her to not finish. We’ve got a very tough group of girls.”
While Karls finished 43rd in the boys’ varsity race, Kelly said that was great for a racer who is only a junior.
“He would have been in the top 10 out of all of the non-seniors in the race,” Kelly said. “I think Jackson will do very well next year.”
Bevington took fifth place in the junior varsity race, the highest placing racer for Salida, which Kelly said was a “really awesome, exciting result.”
“Hayden … grew up mountain biking in Salida but did not have previous racing experience before this 2021 season,” Shannon Bevington said. “Following in her brother Isaac Stackonis’ footsteps, she developed a love for mountain biking and, like her brother, was often on the podium at the bike races.
“She performed well enough at her first race in Nathrop that the league bumped her up from the sophomore category to the junior varsity category.”
Kelly said that overall it was a very good year for the team.
“We’ve got really great kids, and some great families involved,” Kelly said. “A very nice group forming a cool community.”
