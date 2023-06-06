The Salida LGBTQ+ community showed up to be “here, queer and rural,” this year at Ark Valley Pride’s annual Pride Week Celebration with new additions including a drag brunch and a health section of the Pride Village.
“I’ve been wanting to go to it for the last five years,” attendee Casey Shipp said. “We have a very prideful family. This is the community I hang out with the most.”
“Everything is important, the whole city,” his 5-year-old daughter, Violette, said of Pride’s importance to her.
Co-organizer Mark Monroe said he saw more than 50 youth at the event. Monroe and partner Jimmy Sellars have organized the event for the past six years. “It’s important because when Jimmy and I were young, we didn’t have representation,” Monroe said.
“This is about us giving the space for families to come together and really feel community. I just think it’s really important for kids and adults to know there will always be a place here that’s a positive and affirming event.”
The Itty Bitty LGBTQ+ Health Fair, offered by Chaffee County Public Health and the Chaffee County Community Clinic, provided STI/HIV/HCV testing, harm reduction supplies such as Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, safer sex giveaways, education materials, vaccines for COVID-19, hepatitis B and HPV, health screenings and period hygiene among other resources.
The Colorado Department of Public Health, Veterans Administration and Emily Marquis, a clinical health coach, were also set up at the health fair.
“I was really excited that the VA came and set up a booth,” Monroe said. “For me having been in the military and having been kicked out of the military for being queer, that’s really important that they’re here.”
The Pride Village also included stands for a Partnership for Community Action campground, Solvista “Spa,” Topo Coffee, The Alliance, Salida High School GSA, (Gender-Sexuality Alliance, previously Gay-Straight Alliance), Zippity Doula – a tie-dye onesie/toddler T-shirt stand, Women’s Wellness Connection with a coloring station, Chaffee County Department of Human Services – Foster Care, One Colorado, Planned Parenthood of the Rockies, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, First Presbyterian Church and Free Mom Hugs, a new addition.
“We show up where support is needed,” Lori Fleming, one of the hug-offering moms, said.
Youth Pride awards were given out in the morning. The Youth of the Year Award was given to El Sanchez, a new Salida High School graduate. The Youth Ally of the Year Award was given to Natalie Moore.
The Big Bear of the Year Award, selected by both youth and peers to honor an individual committed to youth equality, was awarded to Mx. Red.
The Youth Business of the Year, selected by youth, was awarded to Corvus: Clothing and Curiosities. The Rising Star Award, to recognize emerging leaders, went to Marcus Gallegos.
Youth named under the community awards were Alyx Hartman, Felix Raber, Ashton Daley, Moon Harrison, Ava van Leuken and Leym Ham.
A new youth award, the Rainbow Award, was given to Olive Ritchie as an emerging leader who has shown growth. The Leadership Award was given to Radison Lawrence.
At 3 p.m. the Purple People Powered Pride Parade set off from Alpine Park down F Street with hundreds of people adorned in rainbow attire.
“I think my favorite part of Salida Pride is how community based it is. It feels really nice after the last year we’ve had,” parade participant Skylar Block said. “Pride is equality for everybody, no matter what,” ally Greg Kettering said.
Following the parade, a dance party started in Riverside Park as Pride Village started closing, and Community Awards were announced.
Cassie Stauch was named Ally of the Year.
Southwestern Conservation Corps was given the Cornerstone Award.
The Elevation Award, for individuals or organizations that lift up the LGBTQ community through faith and mindfulness, was given to Salida First Presbyterian Church.
Tres Litros Beer Co. was awarded Business of the Year, and its representatives announced that, similar to a regular Buena Vista event, they will now offer a monthly Queer Happy Hour.
Bianka Martinez was awarded the Community Superhero Award for having outstanding involvement in the community as a whole.
At 7:30 p.m. a drag show was held in Riverside Park by a group from Durango, hosted by “Aria Pettyone,” (Jake Riggs) and “Chad” (Mary Quinn).
Other performers were “Salacious Behavior” (Brent Finnell), “Adaphalice” (Ben Beasley), “Electrix Cute” (Ryan Garcia) and “O’Plenty” (Bailey Carlson). Salacious and Adaphalice were both new performers to this year’s show.
“I love coming to Salida,” Pettyone said. “There’s so much amazing energy here. I love seeing the queer youth growing up.
“This year is definitely way more important with all the attacks on the trans communities this year,” she said. “It’s really important for people in Salida to understand how lucky they are.”
The drag show was introduced to the Ark Valley Pride festivities last year, and the plan is to continue it, Chad said, as it has significantly grown. “It was exciting because of the political climate. We got some pushback online.”
The following morning a Drag Brunch took place at A Church with the same troupe and the addition of “Margot Anthony” (Monroe). “It’s my favorite when everyone is just dancing and having a fun time,” he said. “And we get to bring that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.