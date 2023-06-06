The Salida LGBTQ+ community showed up to be “here, queer and rural,” this year at Ark Valley Pride’s annual Pride Week Celebration with new additions including a drag brunch and a health section of the Pride Village.

“I’ve been wanting to go to it for the last five years,” attendee Casey Shipp said. “We have a very prideful family. This is the community I hang out with the most.”

