Truck driver suffers minor injuries in U.S. 50 wreck

An Idaho man suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after the cement pumper truck he was driving left the road and turned on its side on U.S. 285 just east of Maysville near mile marker 210.
Driver Matt Henry, 25, was headed eastbound going downhill from Monarch Pass when his brakes started to overheat.
Colorado State Patrol Trooper Brandon Wilkins said a witness reported having seen the truck’s brakes begin to smoke on the downhill run.
The brakes then caught fire, and the driver managed to maneuver to the north side of the road, which had a shallower drop-off than the south side. The truck left the road and rolled over on its side, still ablaze.
Chaffee County Fire Protection District was able to douse the fire and extricate Henry, who had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Henry was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Wilkins said, according to the witness statement, the truck’s brakes started smoking after passing the runaway truck ramp at about mile marker 204.
Colorado State Patrol was able to respond to the scene quickly. They were already in the area due to an earlier mishap involving another truck that got stuck in a ditch off U.S. 50, impeding traffic.
Wilkins, Trooper Nate Aluisi and Master Sgt. Marshall Schwarz reported to the scene minutes after the crash was called in at 1:33 p.m.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Department of Transportation also responded to the scene.
Traffic on U.S. 50 was halted in both directions for a short time until alternating traffic was established.
Drivers were later detoured onto CR 220 around the crash site.
U.S. 50 was reopened at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday.
CSP public information officer Trooper Josh Lewis said no citation had been issued as of Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.