Gov. Jared Polis recently signed into law two bills that aim to help veterans. The first will establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program, and the other will create a grant program to fund creation of a veteran mobile support unit to help veterans where they are.
SB21-129, sponsored by Senate President Leroy Garcia, requires the Colorado Department of Human Services to establish a veteran suicide prevention pilot program to help reduce the rate of suicide and suicidal ideation among veterans. To do this, the pilot program would partner with established nonprofit organizations to provide no-cost, stigma-free, confidential and effective behavioral health treatment for veterans and their families.
“Colorado’s rate of veteran suicide is higher than the national average,” Garcia said in a press release. “As a Marine Corps and Iraq war veteran and a lawmaker, those numbers are hard to hear. … This law puts Colorado on a path to ensuring that veterans who are struggling have the support they need and deserve.”
The bill would first establish a program in El Paso County, the region of Colorado with the highest population of veterans. At any time, the Department of Human Services would be able to expand this program to other areas of the state.
SB21-032, sponsored by Senate President Pro Tem Kerry Donovan, establishes a grant program to fund a veteran-owned and focused organization. The grant will fund creation of a mobile support unit that will act as a point of contact to veterans outside of metropolitan areas who are experiencing homelessness or are unable to access essential services. Those essential services may include distribution of supplies, direct healthcare services and transportation assistance.
“For many veterans experiencing homelessness, accessing essential services and care is incredibly difficult,” Donovan said in the release. “Our veterans have served our country and we owe it to them to meet them where they are. By creating a mobile veterans support unit with this new law, we can bolster support for veterans experiencing homelessness or veterans in remote areas. This is simply just the right thing to do.”
