Chaffee County commissioners will receive an update on policy regarding COVID-19 precautions among county personnel during their meeting beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The temporary policy mandates the use of masks while on county property or within six feet of county employees and employees are to report travel to COVID-19 ‘hot spots’. Commissioners are looking for feedback from department heads.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners will continue discussion about an intergovernmental agreement with Buena Vista, who is requesting the right to review developments that are within the county, but fall within the town’s three-mile planning area.
At 9:30 a.m. commissioners will hold a public hearing on an ordinance for the licensing and regulation of refuse haulers doing business in unincorporated Chaffee County.
Other items on the commissioners agenda include:
• A request for funding letter to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for the Corridor Management Plan grant.
• A resolution for the Cogan Farms Agricultural subdivision exemption, continued from June 16.
• Consider a release of $29,000 security collateral for improvements for the Oak Leaf Solar Array.
• Consider a multi-jursidictional housing agreement between Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs and the county.
• Discuss appointees to the multi-jurisdictional housing authority board.
• A proposed settlement agreement regarding Pueblo West and the Hill Ranch re-vegetation plan.
• Requests for liquor licenses renewals for: American Adventure Expeditions, Riverside Grill, Robin’s and the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort restaurant.
Commissioners are scheduled to break from 10-11 a.m. for a zoom meeting regarding the Decker Fire.
Planning Commission
Chaffee County planning commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday to continue their hearing on the Aspire Tours Limited Impact Review, 11302 CR 190 West.
Applicant Kathrin Troxler is requesting a businesses development that includes an outfitting facility including, but not limited to rafting, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, backpacking and skiing; a seasonal employee campground and a public campground including cabins and tent sites, designed in three phases. The site will also include agro-tourism aspect. This hearing has been continued from the Feb. 25, March 31 and July 7 meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.