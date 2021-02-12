Creativity Lab pivots 2021 Asia Fest

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t keeping the Salida Creativity Lab from celebrating the 2021 Lunar New Year.
“Things will look a little different this year,” said Tina Gramann, artistic director. “We can’t meet for an in-person parade but there are still ways we can celebrate.”
The Dragon Parade and Asia Fest, produced by Salida Creativity is now in its fifth year in Salida.
The festival celebrates and appreciates Asian culture and has grown and evolved each year.
Past years included celebrations at the Salida SteamPlant Event Center and Riverside Park and involved elementary school art students.
Salida Creativity Lab and Box of Bubbles, Inc. have hosted dragon-making workshops free to the public a few weeks before the parade so community members could participate and there have been presentations on Korean dress and traditional dance, potlucks and other festivities.
“This year we’re carrying our creative Salida spirit forward with virtual events,” Gramann said.
Participants can share or tag photos or videos to Salida Creativity Lab at tina@salidacreativitylab.com by Feb. 26.
The Front Porch Decorating/Outdoor Display Contest is inspired by the Mardi Gras porches in New Orleans.
Decorate front porches, windows businesses or “whatever” for the Lunar New Year with lanterns, dragons, cherry blossoms or “whatever” inspires an appreciation for Asian Pacific culture.
Then post a photograph of the decorations, include the address in the post to prompt drive by admirers.
Guest judges will award gift cards to local businesses as prizes for first, second and third Best Decorated and the community will vote for a Community Favorite.
Join anytime this month but to be included in judging send or post a photo by Feb. 26.
For the Virtual Dragon Parade, participants are asked to take out a dragon from previous years or have fun making one with family or friends and then post or send still photos or a video of the dragon in action to tina@salidcrativitylab.com.
The photos and video clips will be compiled into Salida’s Fifth Anniversary Virtual Dragon Parade.
All participants will receive a Lunar New Year souvenir.
Online tutorials offer help. Find them by searching on Google and YouTube or follow Salida Creativity Lab on Facebook for ideas for dragon construction.
Students kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to participate in The Virtual Art Show.
Make a piece of art inspired by Asia Pacific culture, scenery, nature, animals, people, etc in any medium or size and submit to tina@salidacrativitylab.com by Feb. 26.
Art will be compiled into a virtual show and participants will receive a souvenir.
Guest judges will award first, second and third prizes in each age category kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade and high school plus an overall Best of Show. Contact tina@salidacreartivitylab.com with any questions.
In addition, for schools, students who already see Gramann on a regular basis will have individual celebrations with their classroom.
Teachers who don’t currently work with her and would like materials for their class celebration can email tina@salidacreativitylab.com.
