Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Devon Michael Nordby, 31, of Salida March 28 on a charge of harassment. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Joshua Darrell Frye, 50, Salida, was arrested March 24 on charges of simple assault and harassment. He was held without bond.
Jasmin Felix, 31, Buena Vista, was arrested March 24 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Catalina Rae Haro, 29, Poncha Springs, was arrested March 21 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held without bond.
Curtis William White, 38, St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested March 21 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Isaiah Orion Garcia, 22, Castle Rock, was arrested March 21 on four warrants charging fugitive of justice and one warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $15,000 for three of the fugitive of justice charges and without bond for the other charges.
Brian Leslie James, 51, Erie, was arrested March 19 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Christopher Ian Masten, 36, Grand Junction, was arrested March 19 on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. He was held without bond.
Robert Michael Flores, 31, San Antonio, Texas, was arrested March 18 on a charge of driving under the influence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dayton Jaleigha Jennings, 27, Salida, was arrested March 18 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Patrick L. Hawkins, 72, Coaldale, was arrested March 17 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
