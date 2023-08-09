The Chaffee Housing Authority recently received a $1,287,000 grant from the Colorado State Housing Board’s Transformational Affordable Housing Grant Program for Jane’s Place.
Ashley Kappel, CHA’s executive director, said in a press release, “Securing this grant has been a team effort. I couldn’t have done this without the help and support of Joseph Teipel, special projects manager for the town of Buena Vista and CHA Board Member.”
This gap funding will enable CHA to re-enter negotiations for the project’s financing and construction for the projected $6.3 million transitional housing project, she explained.
That number includes the hard construction costs, furniture, fixtures and equipment, project management, financing costs, and contingencies.
Betsy Dittenber, executive director for CCCF, said, “The grant funding is a huge step forward in bringing this critical Chaffee Housing Authority project to fruition. The level of local support for Jane's Place has truly set the project up for success at securing funding that allows it to be an innovative solution for the unique needs of our community. Donors wishing to join in the legacy of Jane's Place can make donations at ChaffeeCommunity.org/janesplace.”
Kappel said CHA is “working diligently to line up the loan documents, board approvals and general contractor for a start date in the 4th quarter” of this year.
The press release said, “Jane’s Place truly embodies the term ‘grassroots.’ With the initial ideas for the project taking root in late 2019, hundreds of community members have been directly involved in the program design, initial funding, and ultimate physical design of the project.”
Jane’s Place currently has a funding gap of $240,000, Kappel explained, for which CHA is “actively seeking grant and donation dollars to fill. The City of Salida has generously provided a letter of intent to fill any remaining gap up to this number, so we do have a backstop if needed.”
To fill that funding gap, Kappel said CHA, in partnership with Chaffee County Community Foundation and Achieve Inc. are pursuing grant funding from the Boettcher Foundation and the Gates Family Foundation.
“Additional monetary and in-kind contributions will also be requested from the broader community as construction picks up steam early next year,” she added.
Jane’s Place was born from community feedback and the vision of the project's namesake, the late Jane Whitmer. The plan is to provide transitional housing for local workforce and families.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said, “I’m excited about it. $1.2 million definitely defrays the cost and it's a much needed project. This is welcomed news indeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.