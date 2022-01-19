Mystery solved – Photo found in wall now finds its family

Local genealogist, Karen Lasher, has solved the mystery of the unidentified couple in a framed photo that was donated to the Salida Museum. And following that, the museum returned the picture to a descendant of the couple, Michael Jones of Lenexa, Kansas.
As in a previous story, there was no information other than what was on the back of the picture and the donor did not leave a name or information other than it was found in a wall in a Salida home.
“I was pleasantly surprised when this photo of my great grandparents arrived on Jan. 14,” Jones said. “Thank you to the volunteers at the museum for seeing that this heirloom found its family. We are proud and pleased to hang it on our wall.
“My grandmother, Bertha Christensen (daughter to Albert and Laurina Christensen) married Lloyd Jones of Idaho Falls. They had four kids, my father, Monte Jones being one of them.
“My grandmother, Bertha, was a very important person in our lives as I was growing up. She had many stories to tell about her father and mother and their lives as farmers in Idaho. While I don’t have a clue how it ended up in Salida, I am pleased it did for your people made certain it found a home.”
“This is a very special reunion,” Michael’s wife, Linda, said. “We can’t wait to tell our grown kids about it. We’re thrilled that the photo found its way back to the family.”
The only information was on the back of the picture where it was written, Albert J. Christensen born October 21, 1867, Died March 1944. Laurena Jensen, October 13, 1868, died Sept. 1937. Both from Fredrickshaven, Denmark. Parents of Holger, Chris, Davis, Linne, Dewey, Bertha, Leo, Ada and Irene.
Lasher, a professional genealogist, is registrar for Chipeta Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, a life member of the museum and an avid historian. She delved into the mystery and came up with the identity of the couple which led to the discovery of their great grandson, Michael Jones of Lenexa, Kansas.
Albert Godfrey Christensen and Laurina Jensen raised their nine children in Idaho and died there, as did the children.
Bertha Christensen was Michael’s grandmother. Her family moved back and forth between Shelly, Idaho and Long Beach, California.
“I wasn’t aware of a Colorado connection,” Linda Jones, said, “but I assume the photo arrived in Salida with one of their descendants.”
