A snow storm predicted to leave high density wet snow in the high country prompted Colorado Avalanche Information Center to upgrade the avalanche danger in the Sawatch range from moderate to “considerable” near and above treeline today and Thursday.
Below treeline remains a moderate risk.
A CAIC forecast stated this high-density snowfall will push the snowpack past its tipping point and there will most likely be a widespread natural avalanche cycle.
While the west side of the central mountains will catch the brunt of the storm, the east side will also see accumulations up to a foot in some areas.
On the CAIC danger scale, ‘considerable’ avalanche conditions are considered dangerous and human-triggered avalanches are likely.
Avalanches can be small in specific areas or large in isolated areas.
These conditions merit careful snowpack evaluation and cautious route-finding as well as conservative decision-making when traversing the back country.
Winter snows tempt many winter recreationists to head out to wilderness areas to ski, snowboard, snowmobile and snowshoe.
To reduce chances of being caught in an avalanche, avoid traveling on or underneath slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.
So far this season five people have been reported caught in avalanches. The season’s first fatality occurred Monday northwest of Berthoud Pass.
Four backcountry snowboarders triggered an avalanche which completely buried two of them.
One was dug out still breathing, the other was not. CPR efforts at the scene failed.
Both riders were wearing avalanche transceivers, which helped the others find them.
