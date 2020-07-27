The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office released the Record of Decision on the final Environmental Impact Statement for the expansion of the Parkdale Quarry, west of Cañon City.
Alternative A was selected, providing the applicant with access to about 400 million net tons of aggregate on 700 acres of BLM land. The aggregate will be used to produce asphalt, concrete railroad ballast.
The decision is subject to a 30-day appeal period through Aug. 23.
The Record of Decision, Final EIS, maps and more information—including how affected parties can file an appeal—can be found on the BLM ePlanning site at go.usa.gov/xy6tn.
