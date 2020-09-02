U.S. equities ended the day up. Basic materials stocks led the broader market while utilities stocks lagged.
Walmart announced the launch of its new “Walmart+” membership program. The program will cost $98 per year and include gas discounts, free grocery deliveries on orders over $35 and other benefits.
The Institute for Supply Management announced August manufacturing results that surprised to the upside.
Interest rates dropped while Treasury prices rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 216 points to 28,646.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 863,009,141.
Gold fell $2.30 to $1,976.30 and crude oil rose $.30 to $42.91 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.42 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading lower at .67 percent.
