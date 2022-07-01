Brian Beaulieu, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, gave a presentation to the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees Monday.
Beaulieu said the organization is serving many Poncha Springs families at the Salida club, which has an after-school bus from Longfellow Elementary School.
As the population of Poncha Springs grows, Boys & Girls Clubs may be looking at other options to better serve the needs of the community.
The next step would be to evaluate the need for specific outreach for Poncha Springs and the potential for a satellite club.
Long-term service may include a future separate Poncha Springs club and building.
“As Poncha Springs grows, we want to be like we do Salida and Buena Vista and be able to respond to the needs of our kids,” Beaulieu said.
Trustees also heard a presentation from Ashley Valdez about Xcel Energy’s service in the Poncha Springs area and long-range energy goals.
Valdez said the company’s goal is to be fossil fuel free by 2050.
Rich Atkins, director of Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management, presented information about the multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Under a federal mandate, any jurisdiction that has hazard mitigation funds must assess and address risk vulnerabilities.
Atkins said the requirement is to do this every five years. The last time it was addressed was 2016.
He said an update for the four jurisdictions, Chaffee County, Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs, began about 1½ years ago. All four jurisdictions need to agree to it.
Atkins said locally the highest risk hazards include wildfires, floods, drought and debris flows.
Consideration of the plan was tabled until the July 25 meeting to give trustees time to study the plan more fully.
In other business trustees:
• Approved the preliminary plat for Poncha Meadows filing No. 2 with amendments.
• Approved a resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement concerning fair contributions for public school sites.
• Approved Colorado Paid Family Medical Leave insurance for town employees.
• Tabled discussions on the U.S. 50 planning and design project and the wells 1 and 2 evaluation project until the July 25 meeting.
• Heard an update on the Poncha Avenue project.
