With new developments on the rise in 2023, including The Farm apartments and the future Carbonate Street development, Fading West is continuing to grow.
Over the past two years, setting aside units for employee use has enabled the company to provide its own workforce housing as it builds it for others.
Fading West has been providing housing for the many builders working for them from across the valley, concentrating efforts at The Farm.
When The Farm was started, they kept eight houses to rent to their staff. The units have been consistently full since they started renting them to staff, along with a few other in-town properties.
The other major piece is their future apartment complex on the southeast corner of The Farm development, which will be part of Phase II.
“In Phase II, we’re putting in a bunch of fiveplexes right now and some single-family homes, too, but we have plans,” said Eric Schaefer, Fading West’s vice president of sales and strategic partnerships. “Part of it is we still have to get it financed, and there may even be some entitlements with BV that we have to go through, but it would be to do some apartments in the far right corner. The total amount might depend a little bit on our discussions with BV, but there could be as many as 100 units that would go in back there.”
The housing is put to good use. According to Fading West, they still have a waiting list of staff seeking employee rentals, sometimes up to a dozen folks.
Currently, around 10 employees and their families are housed in The Farm units and other local BV housing, as well as other employees who live with roommates.
“Several have families, and several have, I think, gotten other roommates to live with them,” a Fading West spokesman said. “It ebbs and flows, so I’d say between 12 and 15 staff are able to take advantage of that as things fluctuate. We have about 150 on staff right now, so it’s a good percentage of the folks that work for us that are able to utilize that.”
