As motorcyclists across the country ride to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement urge Colorado motorcyclists and drivers to travel safely and soberly during the Sturgis Rally high-visibility enforcement period from Aug. 4-15.
The enforcement aims to keep motorcyclists safe by removing impaired drivers and riders from the road, a press release stated.
To date in 2022, 82 motorcycle fatalities have occurred on Colorado roadways, compared to 78 fatalities this time last year, which is a 5 percent increase. Also this year has seen 140 deaths involving an impaired driver in Colorado, up 3 percent from this time last year.
The rally, which returns for its 82nd year, invites thousands of bike enthusiasts to ride to Sturgis, South Dakota. With music festivals, pub crawls, contests and more, attendees can expect a 10-day joyride – as long as they do so safely. The 2020 Sturgis DUI enforcement resulted in 392 arrests.
“From 2019 to 2021, we investigated more than 1,750 crashes that resulted in injuries or deaths likely caused by impaired drivers,” said Col. Matthew C, Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “These numbers increase during warmer months, with July seeing the most impaired crashes. We may be past the July spike, but the choice to drive under the influence occurs 365 days a year. It’s up to you to follow the law and drive sober.”
The latest Summer Strikeout DUI enforcement period resulted in 127 arrests across 71 participating agencies.
“With more motorcycles on the road, everyone has to take precautions and ensure they’re riding and driving safely,” said Darrell Lingk,CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety director. “We encourage riders to have fun, but to be smart. Motorcyclists are already vulnerable road users; don’t compound your risk by consuming alcohol or cannabis.”
