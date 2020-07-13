Salida has two meetings planned this week.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Salida Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails (PROST) Advisory board will meet at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut. New business includes the nomination and appointment of chair, vice-chair and secretary. The PROST advisory board will also conduct a review of code, review of council minutes and review Robert’s Rules of Order.
The meeting’s ID is meet.google.com/jay-bner-fsa.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the City of Salida Planning Commission will have a work session to discuss the land use code update.
People can register for the online meeting at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2149798528099247116.
