The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers that texting while driving is illegal for drivers of all ages in Colorado.
Adult drivers may use their cellphones for voice calls but are prohibited from sending a text message. Drivers younger than 18 are prohibited from using a cellphone for any purpose and can be fined and/or risk losing their license. Exceptions include emergency situations only, a press release stated.
CDOT officials cautioned that drivers should avoid all types of distracted driving – driving while engaged in anything that takes your focus away from the road, including looking after children or pets, talking on the phone or to a passenger, watching videos, eating or reading.
When drivers attempt to “multitask,” their attention is diverted from the road ahead, slowing reaction time and the ability to avoid hazards that can result in a crash.
CDOT reported an average of 42 crashes happen each day in Colorado due to distracted driving. In 2019, 15,143 crashes involved a Colorado distracted driver, resulting in 4,361 injuries and 39 deaths. Even with those life-threatening consequences, more than 90 percent of Colorado drivers self-report driving distracted.
Penalties for distracted driving offenses range from $50 for a first offense to $1,000 and/or a year in jail for offenses that result in injury or death.
Distracted driving violations are primary offenses. Current law states that a law enforcement officer must see the use of the mobile device to transmit data and that the driver was operating the motor vehicle in a careless or imprudent manner in order to issue a citation.
