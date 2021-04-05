The Steamboat Springs Sailors blanked Salida 38-0 on the football field Friday in the Spartan’s home opener.
“We’re still very young,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “We played some great defense tonight, and we’re getting better at our offense.”
Multiple fumbles and interceptions, along with the loss of junior Braden Collins, starting quarterback, to a shoulder injury in the second quarter, were some of the challenges the Spartans had to overcome.
Freshman Caiven Lake stepped in for Collins.
Salida will take the field in Rifle to face the Bears at 7 p.m. Friday.
