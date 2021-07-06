A group of volunteers on behalf of Friends of Browns Canyon and three U.S. Forest Service employees performed trail maintenance and installed the “Hefley Saddle” sign Friday in the northeast corner of Browns Canyon National Monument on U.S. Forest Service Trail 1435.
The designation honors Joel Hefley, former U.S. representative for the 5th Congressional District.
Hefley worked over a five-year period to try to protect Browns Canyon.
“We thought the least we could do, would be to name a trail after him, Michael Kunkel of Friends of Browns Canyon said in a press release.
Kunkel said, “It’s a double entendre, as Joel was a horseback outfitter long before he was our U.S. representative, and there is a saddle if you hike a mile to the south in the direction behind the sign.”
Hefley said he was flattered by the honor.
He said he and others worked a long, hard time to protect Browns Canyon, and it will mean a lot to Chaffee County in terms of tourism.
Friends of Browns Canyon would like to name the tallest peak in the national monument after Hefley, but a person must be dead for at least five years before they can be nominated, Kunkel said.
Kunkel said when he spoke to Hefley late last year and shipped him the same Hefley Saddle sign for his ranch outside Norman, Okla., Hefley told him, “Let’s wait and hope it’s a long time before you can name a mountain after me.”
“With the Browns Canyon National Monument Resource Management Plan and final environmental impact study completed after five years, we are finally in the zone of being able to improve and manage Browns as was stipulated in Obama’s proclamation for the monument,” Kunkel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.