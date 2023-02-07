Salida City Council will hear the first reading and set the second reading and public hearing on an ordinance amending Chapter 16, Article 8 of Salida Municipal Code regarding stormwater management, grading and erosion control.
In a memo to the council, Public Works Director David Lady said “the proposed changes fill in a few gaps where criteria was lacking in the current code, as well as updating existing language. Having thorough design criteria is necessary to ensure that new developments do not impact adjacent properties adversely, protect the environment, and follow current regulations.”
Council will consider a resolution amending the 2023 fee schedule, with the first amendment implementing ordinance 2022-26, which the council passed on Jan. 3, amending the system development fees deferral option for accessory dwelling units. The second amendment will update the inclusionary housing fee-in-lieu to reflect current median home sales prices, lowering the fee to $19.97 per square foot.
In new business, council will vote to fill two empty seats on the Salida Public Art Commission. Two applicants, Dania Pettus and Carmel Burton, have applied.
The council will read a proclamation declaring February Black History Month.
Items in the consent agenda include:
• Approve Jan. 17 minutes.
• Approve Monarch Madams special event.
• Approve FIBArk Boathouse lease agreement.
• Award 2023 Street Reconstruction Project.
• Approve agreement for transfer of entitlements from Federal Aviation Administration to Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field to Craig/Moffat County Airport.
• Approve partial release reduce the Performance Guarantee amount for the Confluent Park Subdivision Project from $2,030,912.50 to $504,532.50.
• Approve partial release of the Line of Credit for the Salida RV Resort.
