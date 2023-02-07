Salida City Council will hear the first reading and set the second reading and public hearing on an ordinance amending Chapter 16, Article 8 of Salida Municipal Code regarding stormwater management, grading and erosion control.

In a memo to the council, Public Works Director David Lady said “the proposed changes fill in a few gaps where criteria was lacking in the current code, as well as updating existing language. Having thorough design criteria is necessary to ensure that new developments do not impact adjacent properties adversely, protect the environment, and follow current regulations.”

