Halloween without getting COVID-19 spooky

With COVID-19 still a threat in most of the world, kids looking forward to trick-or-treating and other Halloween festivities are wondering what they can do to celebrate what is for some a favorite holiday.
A little more than 100 years ago, during the 1918 flu pandemic, this wasn’t a problem, because the custom of trick-or-treating in the United States didn’t get started until the 1920s, although the origin goes back to Medieval England when people would dress in black and later in costumes on All Soul’s Day, November 2, to honor the dead.
These people, called “soulers,” went house to house asking for “treats” of money from relatives of the deceased in return for saying prayers for the dead.
Originally the costumes were angels or devils or some other character associated with religion.
Later, different costumes came into being.
My first exposure to trick-or-treat was in the late 1940s when some older neighborhood boys came by dressed in costume.
My grandmother was making “fried cakes” (donuts) which was a Halloween tradition when we heard the knock on the door.
I don’t recall the boys saying “trick-or-treat” but grandma and my mother pretended to be afraid of the scary costumes and then invited the kids in for fresh donuts.
Later we learned this event was called trick-or-treat and the next year my friends and I took it up.
The trick part came in with the Irish who believed leprechauns and “ghosties” were responsible for Halloween pranks.
When I was growing up the trick part involved someone occasionally soaping a window and in earlier times, kids might push over outhouses.
But all that is ancient history. What are kids in 2020 going to do if they can’t trick-or-treat?
The October 2020 issue of AARP Bulletin suggests reverse trick or treating – having kids in costume stand in their front yards while drivers parade by and toss candy to them.
Often on Halloween I couldn’t be home to pass out candy but placing a bowl of candy on the front porch worked just fine.
Contrary to what I was warned would happen, no one took the whole bowl. There was always candy left at the end of the evening. The kids were always respectful.
One of my family Halloween traditions has been the annual donut party where I make dozens of donuts and guests decorate with frosting, sprinkles, coconut, etc.
This year I offered the option of “donut drive by.” Guests can pick up a box of donuts if they prefer to not “mingle.”
The same can be done with cookies or other treats.
The following tips come from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
Any events that can be held outdoors are safer than indoor gatherings.
Always maintain the six feet of social distancing and wear masks.
Halloween masks are not the same as COVID-19 masks which should have three layers of fabric. And keep groups small, even outdoors, preferably less than 25 people.
Borrowing an idea from the Easter Egg hunt, families and close friends who have been in contact with each other can have a Halloween treat hunt in the back yard.
Hide wrapped candies and treats or small Halloween toys and begin the hunt at dusk.
Families and a limited number of close friends the kids have been associating with can enjoy a Halloween dinner at home followed by a spooky movie of their choice.
For a fun stay-at-home evening for the family, play spooky music while kids decorate Halloween cookies or donuts.
For those who are in to the techie stuff invite kids to a spooky virtual story party on Halloween night. They can share scary stories via Zoom or other virtual means.
If kids do trick-or-treat, limit time spent at each doorway and stay in your own neighborhood.
If you’re passing out treats, use a plastic slide, cardboard tubs or plastic pipes to deliver candy from a distance.
If wearing a COVID-19 mask under a Halloween mask makes it hard to breathe, consider wearing a Halloween-themed COVID-19 mask.
Remind guests to stay home if they have symptoms, have tested positive or have had close contact with someone exposed to COVID-19.
If gathering indoors, improve ventilation by bringing air in from outside with open doors or windows or maximizing air filtration and circulation through an HVAC or portable system.
Keep a list of guests and their contact information so they can be notified in case of a COVID-19 exposure
April Obholz Bergeler, communications specialist for Chaffee County Public Health, reminds locals to maintain the five commitments to containment, which are especially important during Halloween. They are:
1) Maintain social distancing of six feet between people.
2) Wash hands often.
3) Wear face coverings in public.
4) Stay home when sick.
5) Get tested if you have symptoms.
COVID-19 has become a real live horror story in 2020, but trying these alternatives to the traditional Halloween celebrations can keep things from getting worse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.