Artisan offers free poems, rocks, hugs and tarot advice

Kayla Harbaugh runs a stand Friday on F Street, offering free poems, rocks, hugs and tarot advice, along with her two dogs, Bellybutton and Lolabear. Harbaugh also creates wire-wrapped rock pendants to sell.

 

 Photo by Lila Sampson

Kayla Harbaugh, her boyfriend, Joshua Luna, and their dogs, Bellybutton and Lolabear, offer free poems, rocks, hugs and tarot advice on F Street in Salida. 

Harbaugh is originally from Cleveland, Ohio, although in recent years she and Luna have been traveling to different locations in their school bus. 

Harbaugh also makes and sells wire-wrapped rock pendant jewelry at her F Street stand, including some rocks she found locally. She became interested in rocks because of rock climbing and has only been making jewelry for two weeks.  

Harbaugh also writes and gives away poems about everyday life experiences, such as this one titled “Rock Shop”:

“I ask where to hound

Where they sent us

No rocks were to be found.

I think I got trolled 

By the information I was told.”

Harbaugh had traveled to a rock-hounding location recommended by a rock shop but did not find what she was seeking. 

Harbaugh said she and her companions will be in Salida for the next five days, as of Monday.

