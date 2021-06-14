The Straight Creek Fire, two miles east of Dillon near Interstate 70, is 80 percent contained, as reported on the InciWeb website Sunday.
The fire was reported Thursday evening, and grew to 15 acres.
David Boyd, U.S. Forest Service public affairs officer, said in a press release Friday that three engine crews, two heavy helicopters and a light helicopter are currently working on the fire. Two more Hot Shot crews were reported on their way.
