Poncha Springs is looking for input on upcoming projects for the town, specifically possible changes to U.S. 50 and defining the town’s identity with a specific theme.
One of the possible changes for the town and U.S. 50 is putting in either a four-way stop light at Tailwinds Street and CR 127 or a roundabout to assist with the flow of traffic from side streets. Input is also being taken regarding bike lanes and pedestrian crossings.
