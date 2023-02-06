A “sizable” surveillance balloon, likely launched by the People’s Republic of China, was floating above the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Defense Thursday.
The balloon was shot down Saturday afternoon off the coast of the Carolina by U.S. military and an operation has been launched to recover the debris.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado Springs reported the balloon in a press release Thursday and wrote that the government detected and is tracking the balloon.
NORAD commander, Gen. Glen VanHerck, said “the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time.”
The balloon is currently traveling at altitude well above commercial air traffic and was seen over Montana Wednesday.
“Instances of this kind of balloon activity have been observed previously over the past several years.
“Once the balloon was detected, the U.S. government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information,” Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said.
An unnamed senior defense official told reporters Thursday that the DoD has advised not to take kinetic action due to the risk to safety and security of people on the ground from the possible debris field.
“There have been reports of pilots seeing this thing, even though it’s pretty high up in the sky. So, you know, it’s sizable,” the official said.
The DoD reported that it has been tracking the balloon for “some time.”
“And we have had custody of it the entire time it has been over U.S. airspace, entered the continental United States airspace a couple of days ago,” the official said.
The balloon is traveling over a number of sensitive sites. However, the DoD’s assessment of the balloon’s surveillance payload does not create significant value added over and above what China is likely able to collect through things like satellites in low earth orbit.
“But out of an abundance of caution, we have taken additional mitigation steps. I’m not going to go into what those are. But we know exactly where this balloon is, exactly what it is passing over. And we are taking steps to be extra vigilant so that we can mitigate any foreign intelligence risk,” the official said.
This is not the first time balloons of this nature have crossed over the continental United States.
However, this balloon is different, according to DoD official “It is appearing to hang out for a long period of time this time around, more persistent than in previous instances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.