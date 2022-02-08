Central Colorado Housing will offer a free “Manage Your Money” workshop from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments office at 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City.
The workshop will cover a variety of topics, including understanding your current situation, budgeting, credit and planning for the future, a press release stated. The overall goal is to help attendees learn skills for a healthy financial future and have the tools to cope with difficult financial times.
Reservations are required for the workshop and space is limited.
For more information or to make reservations, visit https://cchousing.force.com/nwcompass, email laura.yost@uaacog.com or call 719-269-7687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.