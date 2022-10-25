The Salida Racing high school mountain bike team weathered misfortune to place fifth overall in Division 1, the largest category, at the Colorado Mountain Biking League State Championship in Glenwood Springs.
The event was supposed to take place Saturday and Sunday, but due to winter weather, all of the races were pushed to Saturday.
Eighty-six teams and 820 bikers were present from four surrounding states.
“It was a whole different ballgame for them,” coach Rob Kelley said. He said he went in feeling optimistic considering the team has done well all year, but noted the steep competition.
“We were up against schools with five times the student population of Salida High School,” Kelly said. “Some of these teams have more coaches than we have kids.”
The team has been fortunate this season to have little to no obstacles or mechanical malfunctions, but some of that luck slipped away at this meet, Kelley said, with freshman Henry Palka suffering a broken wheel on a sharp rock and senior Jackson Karls breaking the rear brake lever off his bike in a crash at the start of the varsity boys race. However, the team persevered.
To Kelley’s amazement, Karls was still able to finish the three laps, including a steep technical descent, placing 81st of 84 participants with a time of 1 hour, 34 minutes, 59 seconds. Palka finished the freshman race’s two laps in a time of 1:18:23, coming in 142nd.
Sophomore Izzy Hughes also struggled, pushing through with a rough headache during the course, but still finished 16th in the sophomore girls’ two-lap race with a time of 1:01:27.
“These three have been way up in the standings all year and so accounted for a large portion of our team points,” Kelley said. “If you had told me at the beginning of the year we’d finish fifth at state, I’d think ‘wow, fantastic.’”
He said that going into this race placing fifth had been his goal. The entire team stepped up on Saturday, and that goal was met despite the strokes of misfortune.
Also of note was senior Lily Leddington’s team contribution. She placed 24th in the girls’ varsity race, clocking in at 1:29:49, and has been with the team for four years now.
Senior Eoin Blackburn, placing 79th at 1:22:44, is more of a downhill-endurance racer, Kelley said, but still puts in reps on the cross-country team.
“I would say these kids exceeded their own expectations,” Kelley said. “It’s been a great season.”
The only returning varsity member for next year is junior Hayden Bevington, he said, who crossed the line seventh among the varsity girls, finishing the three laps with a time of 1:22:41.
“Our future is bright. I have a lot of faith for next year,” Kelley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.