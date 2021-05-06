Ark Valley High Rollers and Salida Parks and Recreation are starting a junior derby league for youth age 8 to 18 in Chaffee County and neighboring communities. All abilities are welcome.
The first practice session and for those who are interested in learning more is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Alpine Park.
Practices will be held at Alpine Park, weather permitting, until the High Rollers are able to get back in the fairgrounds.
“We realize this date/time conflicts with Ladies Skate Club at Ramps and Alleys but that’s just how it worked out,” Stacy Falk program director for Ark Valley High Rollers Quad Club and owner of Ramps and Alleys, wrote in an email. “We will still offer the skate club of course but also encourage anyone from that crew to give derby a try too.”
Ramps and Alleys Clubhouse has skates and gear to borrow but for kids who do want to persue derby, the High Rollers prefers families to purchase their own equipment.
“If you need to borrow gear, please come to the shop and get fitted on Thursday afternoon so you’re ready to go Friday morning,” Falk wrote.
Adult derby is 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Practice will move from Ramps and Alleys to Alpine Park this week.
