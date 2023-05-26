Squash Starvation

Sharon Surdez, one of the co-directors of The Grainery, thanks fourth-graders from Janée Martinez’s class for their help collecting and organizing food for the food pantry. The food drive is an annual event for Martinez’s fourth-grade classes.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Longfellow Elementary School second-graders won the 2023 Students Squashing Starvation Food Drive, but the real winners are the folks who depend on The Grainery Ministries food pantry at 1348 E St.

Janée Martinez’s fourth-grade class organized the annual food drive, which pitted classes against each other to collect the most food, and delivered the collected food to The Grainery.

