Longfellow Elementary School second-graders won the 2023 Students Squashing Starvation Food Drive, but the real winners are the folks who depend on The Grainery Ministries food pantry at 1348 E St.
Janée Martinez’s fourth-grade class organized the annual food drive, which pitted classes against each other to collect the most food, and delivered the collected food to The Grainery.
The students unloaded the food items then sorted and categorized it for distribution.
This year’s food drive collected 1,359 food items from the school drive and an additional 188 items from a community food drive for a total of 1,547 food items.
Martinez said she thanked everyone for donating food items and for making a difference for people in the community.
Sharon and Larry Surdez are the co-directors of the food pantry and coordinated the efforts to sort and categorize the food donations.
After the job was completed, the Surdezes thanked the fourth-graders with snacks and water.
Sharon said what they did was important because people tended to forget there are people who need help with food during the summer as well as other times of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.