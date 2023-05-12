The final choir concert of the 2022-2023 school year was presented by the Salida Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade choir and the Salida High School choir Tuesday evening at the high school.
The middle school choir, under the direction of Katie Oglesby, was accompanied by pianist Dr. Yufen Chou.
Two pieces were sung, “Castle on a Cloud” arranged by Linda Spevacek and “Jonah” by Rollo Dilworth.
Oglesby presented “outstanding musician of the year” awards to Ella Melia and Zailee Saari.
The Salida High School choir then took the stage under the direction of André Wilkins and accompanied by Johanna Hall on piano.
The choir performed “Windy Nights” by Cynthia Gray, “Earth Song” by Frank Tichelli and “Till the Starts Fall From the Sky,” words and music by Sally K. Albrecht and arranged by Jay Althouse.
In the final piece all four senior members of the choir, Rahslin Dissmeyer, Olivia Elisha, Shannon Hall and Terry Santiago, were featured.
Wilkins took time out to present each senior with a special parting gift related to their time in SHS choir.
Elisha and Santiago were also presented with the “most improved musician award” and Dissmeyer was presented with a National Choral Award.
Wilkins said he never expects his students to go on to become professional musicians, but he does expect them to be lifelong music supporters.
He said he is grateful to work in a place that places value on the performing arts.
While this year’s seniors are moving on, the rest of the choir, including next year’s incoming freshmen, are looking forward to representing Salida at the National Youth Choir performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April.
Students and the music department will be raising funds for the trip over the next year.
Salida Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade choir includes: Holden Berggren, Bridget Bertin, Charlotte Boutwell, Skylar Bowers, Elena Castro Guzman, Kourtney Cox, Daisy Doctor, Taylor Ebuna, Ruby Eggleston, Bryson England;
Santos Evangelista Zeferino II, Juan Godoy, Emily Hanifen, Evelyn Herrera Zepeda, Abigail Hodgson, Sydney Jackson, Haven Jimenez Valerio, Tyler Long, Ella Melia, Arianna Miller;
Lupita Montellano, Payson Moon, Zachary Moore, Leah Paschall, Zailee Saari, Maggie Sandell, Cadence Sewolt, Karsyn Thorpe, Nola Tracy, Remi Vigil and MacKenzie Wilson.
Salida High School choir includes: Trey Andres, Lily Beck, Scarlett Campbell, Kathy Guzman, Brenna Chariton, Jessica Clinton, Reese Daugherty, Claire Dessain, Rahslin Dissmeyer, Matthew Ecker;
Olivia Elisha, Chloe Epperson, Marcus Gallegos, Shannon Hall, Kaleb Henderson, Jayden Hillis, Kaylee Johnson, Norah Kliewer, Aspen Leyba, Ashlynne Ortiz;
Nika Peterson, Kendra Poplin, Avery Reeder, Olive Ritchie, Rihanna Ruiz, Terry Santiago, Alanna Scheuermann, Athena Smith, Kaia Trever and Jason Wallis.
