The final choir concert of the 2022-2023 school year was presented by the Salida Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade choir and the Salida High School choir Tuesday evening at the high school.

The middle school choir, under the direction of Katie Oglesby, was accompanied by pianist Dr. Yufen Chou.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.