Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado this year to apply well ahead of the 8 p.m. April 5 deadline.
By applying early they will avoid system slowdowns due to volume, inability to put in an application because of computer issues or maximum applications being reached, a press release stated.
Applying early also allows applicants ample time to receive confirmation of their application and, if they do experience any issues, to bet them resolved before the deadline.
CPW encourages hunters to review the 2022 Colorado Big Game Brochure for all updated regulations related to this year’s hunting seasons.
