Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported earlier this week the deaths of two individuals in the Arkansas River and two individuals at Lake Pueblo State Park.
The first two incidents happened independently of one another, but both happened Monday in the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
Mid-afternoon Monday a two-boat trip entered Sunshine Falls Rapid. One of the boats carrying three people flipped at Sunshine Falls Rapid, CPW reported Tuesday.
The victim lost contact with the boat and tried to swim through Sledge Hammer Rapid.
After being pulled from the water downstream, commercial rafting guides who were working in the same area assisted the rafter and started CPR.
The rafting company that helped the victim asked not to be identified.
The guides deployed an automated external defibrillator until emergency medical technicians arrived and took over efforts.
EMTs were not able to revive the rafter and pronounced the victim dead before CPW rangers arrived.
The EMTs arrived at the scene using a high-rail truck that travels on the railroad.
The body of the victim was turned over to the Fremont County coroner.
“While we continue to investigate, this appears to be a tragic accident,” Tom Waters, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park manager, said.
The Arkansas River was running just under 1,500 cubic feet per second at Cañon City on Monday.
The second victim was reported by CPW Wednesday.
CPW reported witnesses said the rafter seemed to be in distress as he floated past the Florence River Park at about noon Monday. He was floating alone on a private, single-person inflatable raft.
Responders received a callout around 4 p.m., and a search and rescue operation was initiated with Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area park rangers, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Search & Rescue and the Colorado River Outfitters and Licensing team.
The search was suspended due to darkness Monday night and resumed early Tuesday.
The raft and remains were found around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Identities and causes of death are unknown as several calls and an email to Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller went unanswered as of press time.
The second two incidents occurred independently of each other but took place at Lake Pueblo State Park.
Monday a swimmer went missing from a group in Fish Hook Cove at Lake Pueblo State Wildlife Area.
Later that person’s body was found at about 30 feet deep by a Remote Operated Vehicle.
The second incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a call for help went out for a missing swimmer at Lake Pueblo.
Witnesses said the victim, using a floating inflatable chair, thought his daughter was struggling in the water nearby and jumped off to swim to her and disappeared.
Rangers began a search and rescue operation using sonar and an underwater drone. His remains were found at about 6 p.m. on the lake bottom in water 25 feet deep.
The daughter was uninjured.
If confirmed as drownings, these four deaths would bring the total to 13 drownings in Colorado in 2022. The year 2020 saw a record number of drownings, 34. By June 7, 2020, eight drownings had been reported.
