Colorado commercial fowl will be cage free as of Jan. 1 in accordance with House Bill 20-1343, which aims to protect the health and welfare of consumers, promoting food safety and animal welfare.
“I get where they’re coming from; I think they set the bar pretty high though,” Misti Cureton, owner of Tenderfoot Farm, with locations in Balltown and Twin Lakes, said. Tenderfoot Farm has 70-90 chickens at a time, and they already sell out of eggs daily, as do many other small farms in Chaffee County, she said.
The HB 20-1343 act prohibits business owners or operators from selling shell eggs, or eggs produced by caged birds, and as of the beginning of the year, hens will be required to have at least 1 square foot of usable floor space per hen in an enclosure. This does not include perches or ramps. Farm employees must also be able to stand in the space to provide care.
As of Jan. 1, 2025, if hens have no access to vertical space, the requirements will be 1.5 square feet. Hens with unfettered access to vertical space such as a multi-tiered aviary will have the same restrictions of 1 square foot per hen.
The main differences between caged and cage-free chickens and their eggs comes down to hen size and health, egg size and yolk color, Cureton said. The chickens will be healthier because they will get minerals from the earth by foraging on the ground and will have the space to grow bigger. As a result, their eggs may be of more varying sizes. “Don’t expect uniform eggs anymore,” Cureton said. Because the chickens will be happier and healthier, the yolks of the eggs will likely be more yellow in color, she said.
The act also deems a sale to have occurred on location of the buyer taking physical possession of the shell egg or egg product, and allows businesses to rely on written certification that the shell egg or egg product was not from hens confined in a manner conflicting with the act.
Under the act, the commissioner of agriculture may impose a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per violation and may put rules into effect to implement and enforce the act. The commissioner can also use a government or private inspection process. Shell eggs and egg products are required to be annually inspected and certified as complying with standards.
Exempt from the act’s requirements are veterinary procedures, medical research, transportation, slaughter, farms with 3,000 or fewer egg-laying hens, state or county fair exhibitions, 4-H programs or similar, animal husbandry-related temporary confinement and non-farm business owners or operators with each location selling less than 25 cases (30 dozen) of shell eggs weekly, providing all locations sell fewer than 100 cases of shell eggs weekly.
Due to the bill’s passing, it might be a good idea for egg lovers to consider having their own chickens, Cureton said. She suspects there will be more demand for eggs all around. Those interested in buying their own chickens should read the Cottage Foods Act, she said, to find out the regulations involved.
One complication of raising egg-laying hens is the timing involved, she said. It takes six to nine months before a hen is mature enough to lay any eggs, and after three to five years, most will have stopped laying eggs. Chickens generally will never lay more than one egg per day and will never lay at night. Because of this, most large commercial chicken farmers keep the chickens in light so they will lay outside of their natural cycle.
The Tenderfoot Farm chickens, which are leghorn hens from Murray McMurray Hatchery, lay eggs every 25-26 hours but may skip a day if their cycle goes into nighttime. Cureton said, to her knowledge, leghorns are the best hens to lay eggs and will produce many traditional white eggs for a longer period than other breeds.
Some commitment is required to having chickens – like all animals, they need food, water and shelter, which means having a coop with a perch and a place to lay their eggs, shielding them from weather and predators such as neighborhood dogs, Cureton said. “A chicken can make a good dog a bad dog real fast,” she said.
As long as chickens have shelter from the wind and weather they are usually warm enough during the winter, she said.
Keepers should wash their hands after petting their chickens, as it is possible to get salmonella from just touching them. Additionally, it is important to clean up after them, just like keeping any animal, she said.
In the coming months, chicken farmers small and large will have to see how things play out and learn quickly, she said. “To expect farmers and producers to feed the millions of people they feed with animals raised the way they should be is a high expectation.”
