As of July 1, Talmage Trujillo will no longer be a principal in Salida School District.
The Salida School District Board of Education voted 6-1 not to renew Trujillo’s contract as principal at a special board meeting Thursday afternoon.
Board member Jeannie Peters cast the dissenting vote.
Superintendent David Blackburn explained to several community members present at the meeting that the district is legally bound to offer a contract to nonprobationary teachers, which is Trujillo’s status in the district.
The motion was then made to offer Trujillo a teacher contract with commensurate pay for the 2022-2023 school year.
That motion passed unanimously.
Trujillo remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of two trials scheduled for July and August relating to a Sept. 23 incident and its investigation; however, that pay will decrease in July.
Trujillo will go from a 210-workday year to a 156-workday year, and his salary will drop $33,730 from $89,642 to $55,912 per year as of July 1.
Included in the calculation for Trujillo’s teacher salary is the number of years worked as a teacher and education credit. Trujillo holds a master’s degree.
Another administrative piece at Salida High School was put into motion with the passage of a motion Thursday to delegate the authority for Blackburn to post a position for principal or interim principal for the coming school year.
Being late in the hiring season for education, Blackburn’s recommendation to the board was to post the SHS principalship as a one-year interim position for the coming year, thereby reserving the option to open the search to a wider group of candidates starting in the winter months to find the best fit for the school.
The board also approved the transfer of Nancy Jones to payroll/administrative assistant effective July 1.
