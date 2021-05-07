B1 Energy owner John Armstrong was recently in the process of buying Angel of Shavano Recycling’s equipment and property in Poncha Springs.
The purchase did not happen due to delayed financing.
Through a contract with the Chaffee County government, Angel of Shavano provided countywide recycling through drop-off public bins for cardboard, No. 1-2 plastics, aluminum, tin, glass, paper and newspaper.
Armstrong said a void was created with the loss of those public bins.
“With Angel departing, the county’s desired need for recycling significantly increased…recycling is an important aspect for this community,” Armstrong said.
Through recent research of the industry, Armstrong discovered Angel of Shavano and the opportunity to resume its services.
However, he said Angel of Shavano’s timeline “wasn’t possible with financial institutions, the county (government) and various stakeholders. Financial institutions can’t operate that fast. Its’ unfortunate, but ultimately might be better for the county.”
Angel of Shavano owner Mickey Barry said, “I put my dad Mick Barry, who is the property owner, in charge of finalizing the sale to John. He could not come up with the financing, so there is no sale to him.”
Barry’s dad said, “We were hoping John could find a way to make it work … didn’t want to leave the citizens without hope. Angel of Shavano went above and beyond on this deal with John.”
Prior to discussions with Armstrong, Barry offered to sell the property and equipment to the local trash providers: Chaffee County Waste, Waste Management and Shamrock Disposal Services.
“They were not interested beyond what they are currently doing,” he said.
He and his dad said they also made an offer to the county (government) at a discounted price.
They said the county had an opportunity to delay the cancelation of the contract and determine a schedule, but chose to not move forward.
Chaffee County Public Affairs Officer Beth Helmke said, “The county briefly evaluated whether it would be feasible to acquire the Angel of Shavano equipment in order to step into the role Angel of Shavano was vacating. However, it was determined that was not a viable option.”
Barry said, “The contract with the county was never a subsidy. It was a cost of service. We designed the contracts and program so anyone could take over. We had a great program…one of the best in the state.”
He said Angel was among the most cost effective recycling providers in the country.
“I wish we could have kept the program going, but it is what is, and we have exhausted all of our options,” he said.
At the time of the interview for this article, his dad was in the process of selling the property and equipment.
Armstrong said despite the fact that there was no transaction with Angel of Shavano, he is still committed to providing recycling services in the near future.
“We will be involved with recycling moving forward. We were looking at alternatives, creating business models if the land did not pan out. We were anticipating being in recycling and making a sustainable model, as well as new energy systems, exclusive of Angel of Shavano,” he said.”
“Since the Angel of Shavano deal is no longer going through, there will be a longer timeline for implementing services to the county.”
For something tangible to happen countywide, he estimates at least 30-90 days from now.
Shamrock Disposal Services owner Chris Lyons said he is planning to work with Armstrong’s company once it is up and running.
Armstrong will encourage the other two providers, he said, to jump on board to keep all services local. The current option for all three is to haul recyclables to Colorado Springs, which Armstrong said is time-consuming, more expensive and not as environmentally friendly.
He said he and his company are in communication with the county (government) and is working in tandem with GARNA and other organizations.
“We are also working on the private side and individually as well. It’s important that we are keeping an open line of communication with the county board and residents,” he said.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said the county government also wants to keep lines of communication open, and that includes with all stakeholders who are invested in improving and/or creating recycling and sustainability solutions for the county.
“Chaffee County continues to collaborate with the local waste haulers who are offering curbside recycling service, GARNA, residents, municipal leaders and other players in the environmental stewardship realm to better understand and address the current and long-term recycling challenges,” Baker said.
He said the concept within the B1 Energy model is one that may lend to the solution.
B1 Energy is “hyper focused on doing this as fast as possible. The need is for the planet. We are not losing sight of that,” Armstrong said.
Baker said in the days to come, they will know more as they review the results of GARNA’s recycling survey.
As well, he said B1 Energy and other private sector partners will be instrumental as they each go through the process of determining how they might be able to support these efforts.
Baker said, “It’s encouraging to know we’re all committed to the shared objectives of supporting recycling, increasing waste diversion, stewarding our environment and natural resources, and increasing the lifespan of our landfill and evolving the county’s overall sustainability strategies.”
