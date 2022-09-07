“Borders move, change and most of the time disappear,” said Marcos Ramírez, known as ERRE, a sculptor, installation artist and erector of 47 silver obelisks marking the old Mexican border, which was previously unmarked.
He and artist David Taylor started their project in 2014, which turned into a 3,700-mile trip along the 2,400-mile-long border. They placed the markers over the course of 32 days, following 18 months of planning and gathering funds.
The border marker in Salida beneath the Colo. 291 bridge over the Arkansas River has disappeared, and the artists currently do not know what happened to it.
Chaffee County officials do not know what happened to the marker, nor does the Colorado Department of Transportation. Because the artists did not gather permits or permission to place the obelisks – unless on Native American land or private property, CDOT cannot determine if they were installed properly to prevent theft or the event of them being washed away, Lisa Schwantes, CDOT Region 5 communications manager, said.
The essence of the project, Ramírez said, was to point out the fluid nature of border lines and the scar that a moved border leaves behind. “We were aware of the possibility of the obelisks being stolen, damaged or just retrieved to make them part of a personal collection. It is fine with us whatever destiny the markers find,” he said.
