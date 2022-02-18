Salida Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post spoke to Salida City Council about the department’s annual report during a council work session Monday.
Post said this year’s report was “very similar to last year’s report.” He said the department has been focusing on six goals this year: organizational resilience, a healthy Salida, quality infrastructure, access and equality, connection through recreation and community/collaboration.
These goals were recommended operating principles that were developed in the 2020 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
Post described progress on the master plan as:
• 20.4 percent completed;
• 29.6 percent in progress;
• 22.2 percent ongoing;
• 9.3 percent near completion;
• 3.7 percent on hold;
• 14.8 percent not started.
Among projects completed this year is the Centennial Park Skate Park. Post also pointed out improvements at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, including new signage, a redesigned front entryway and an effluent water construction project.
Post said while COVID-19 has “taken a big toll” on volunteers, the department’s scholarship program, for those who need assistance for Parks and Recreation programs, is doing very well, with more than $10,000, and is “big on the 2022 list of things to promote.”
