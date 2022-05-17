Chaffee County government offices will switch from a five-day to a four-day work week with extended hours Monday through Thursday starting July 1.
County commissioners unanimously passed a resolution during their regular meeting Monday stating that, starting July 1, all county offices will be open from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday except for county-designated holidays.
Department heads are to develop an implementation plan to be presented to commissioners by their June 13 work session.
Department heads will also provide an update on implementation of the new schedule as part of their budget presentations at the end of the summer.
County Attorney Miles Cottom said other counties that have instituted a four-day work week, such as Fremont and Jefferson counties, have reported a positive response from their communities.
Fremont County reported in the first year of implementing the schedule it had saved $22,000 in utility operating costs.
Departments will be given the flexibility to set office hours to best serve the public.
The Building and Planning Department, for example, may open earlier to accommodate contractors and other construction personnel.
Commissioners also approved a recommended $13,000 to Salida Montessori Charter School for a bathroom renovation and $144,000 to the Poncha School House for further renovation of the Poncha Springs School House, from Department of Human Services reserves.
The $144,000 to Poncha School House also includes $7,000 from the county coffers to make up a slight shortfall.
Both projects are needed to increase the number of preschool slots available in the county. That will include more infant and toddler slots at Poncha School House, an underserved age range in the community.
Commissioners approved a liquor license for the Centerville Pit Stop following a public hearing.
Also approved was the waste diversion plan to find ways to increase recycling opportunities in Chaffee County.
A presentation by Dominique Naccarato and Beth Helmke outlined several possible programs that are being investigated as part of this process.
A hangar lease for Andrew Marks at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field was also approved.
