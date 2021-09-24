Salida city officials announced that the city Finance Department has created interactive online reports in an effort to increase transparency and understanding of complex financial information.
The reports present financial data in graphical and table formats using the OpenGov software platform, an industry standard for governmental financial transparency, according to a city press release.
The “Open Salida” web page can be found by visiting www.CityofSalida.com and navigating to “Your Government/Transparency/Open Salida.” Clicking any of the links beneath the “Featured Questions” header will bring up an interactive graph within OpenGov that shows further details.
Anyone who has questions may email aimee.tihonovich@cityofsalida.com.
