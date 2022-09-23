Foundation presents Community Awards

Chaffee County Community Foundation hosted its 2022 Community Summit Tuesday, rounding off the day with presentation of its Community Awards.
Awards were presented in three categories: Organization of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Philanthropist of the Year.
Nominees for Organization of the Year were Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing (BETCH) and Partnership for Community Action.
The award recognizes an outstanding nonprofit organization that has served Chaffee County with innovation, demonstrated high-impact programming and dedication to constant improvement. This organization is making a critical contribution to the vitality of the local community by meeting a significant need with effective solutions.
Partnership for Community Action’s Mark Monroe accepted the award on behalf of the organization.
The nomination for the group stated it is “a network of community advocates that gathers, uplifts and celebrates the Queer community of Central Colorado.
“They work tirelessly to create safe spaces for Queer youth; they bring cultural awareness and value to our community that would otherwise not exist without their advocacy; they research and collect data on Queer issues across Colorado and travel across the state to support Queer communities that are being violently targeted.”
In addition, the organization has provided grassroots fundraising opportunities for local organizations through the monthly Salida Soup event.
Monroe’s partner and co-organizer, Jimmie Sellars, was working on a project in Cañon City and was unable to attend.
Nominees for Volunteer of the Year were Elaine Allemang, Cory “Salty” Riggs, Crissey B. Smith, Joe Smith and Susanna Spaulding.
The award recognizes an outstanding individual who is volunteering their time and talent in the nonprofit sector in Chaffee County. This individual is making a significant contribution to the community through dedication, service, innovation, leadership and collaboration in their volunteer roles.
Cory “Salty” Riggs was the recipient of the award for her work with BETCH.
One of her nominators wrote, “Despite having little experience running a nonprofit, Riggs made a major impact as the president of BETCH. She orchestrated fundraisers that raised thousands of dollars, while simultaneously supporting the organization and bringing housing problems – a major issue that has plagued Chaffee County in recent years – to the forefront of the conversation.”
Riggs was the only nominee who received nominations from four different people.
“I’m just one person, but somebody always helps me. This is a group thing,” Riggs said.
The final award, Philanthropist of the Year, had four nominees: Bob Grether, Julie Mordecai, Chaffee County Women Who Care and Monarch Community Outreach.
The award recognizes an outstanding donor whose giving has made a meaningful impact in Chaffee County. This individual, family, company or organization serves as exemplars of generosity through outstanding charitable support, leadership and service.
The 137-member Chaffee County Women Who Care was given the award, which was accepted by Pam Groebner, who is on the organization’s steering committee.
Betsy Dittenber, foundation executive director, said the award committee was impressed by the group’s widespread impact across the community due to the number of organizations that have been impacted by their collective giving.
“In addition, their model of giving a large amount – an average of over $11,000 to each organization – had made a significant impact on each of their recipients.”
The members each donate $100 at their quarterly meetings and donate the lump sum to a nonprofit chosen at the meeting.
In addition to the award, Community Awards winners received $500 to award to the charity of their choice.
