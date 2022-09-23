Foundation presents Community Awards

Photo by D.J. DeJong

Chaffee County Community Foundation Executive Director Betsy Dittenber and Megan Leesley present the foundation’s 2022 Community Awards for contributions to the community Tuesday. Organization of the Year went to Partnership for Community Action, Volunteer of the Year went to Cory “Salty” Riggs and Philanthropist of the Year went to Chaffee County Women Who Care. From left are Leesley, Mark Monroe of PfCA, Riggs, Pam Groebner of Women Who Care and Dittenber.

 

Chaffee County Community Foundation hosted its 2022 Community Summit Tuesday, rounding off the day with presentation of its Community Awards.

Awards were presented in three categories: Organization of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Philanthropist of the Year.

