The second day of the preliminary/proof evident hearing for Barry Lee Morphew, accused of murdering his wife, Suzanne, was held Tuesday in District Court with Judge Patrick Murphy presiding.
Most of the day was spent with the Defense Attorney, Dru Nielson reviewing cell phone records and telematic systems data to establish a time line of when and how events transpired leading up to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, 49, on May 10, Mothers Day, 2020.
Telematics systems indicate vehicle location, driver behavior such as opening doors, stepping on brakes, etc. and other vehicle activity. Barry Morphew’s truck had a telematics system which aided in tracking his activity, particularly on May 9 and 10.
Nielson noted the phone and telematics system records correlated with what Morphew reported were his activities in 30 interviews with law enforcement.
Both Barry and Suzanne’s phones were plugged in at their residence until 4 a.m. on May 10 and he did not leave the residence until 4:32 a.m. when he left for a job site in Broomfield.
The next report on his phone was when he reached Johnson’s Village 32 minutes later and then arrived in Broomfield at 8:10 a.m.
The interior of the truck was checked by law enforcement for blood or other evidence with negative results.
He could not have removed the telematics system which is located under the dash because the inside of the truck was described as dusty and messy and the dust was not disturbed.
The blade on his Bobcat (skid steer loader) was repaired on May 9 but that was also ruled out by investigators as being connected with Suzanne’s disappearance because the appointment to change the damaged blade was made two to three weeks before and the bucket was clean when law enforcement checked it.
Barry was in Broomfield on Sunday, May 10, allegedly working on a project that he had done in 2019 which needed repairs. However, Broomfield city code prohibits working on Sunday.
He checked into a Holiday Inn Express in Broomfield and spent much of his day there.
Surveillance cameras at the hotel and surrounding areas show him dumping items in the trash five times. Some of the items he recalled when questioned. Others he could not remember
Two more sessions of the preliminary hearing/proof evident hearing are scheduled for 8 a.m. August 23 and 24. The outcome of these hearing will determine whether or not the case goes to trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.