Cory Scheffel will assume the role of interim principal at Salida High School for the remainder of the school year.
The Salida school board approved the recommendation of Superintendent David Blackburn as part of the consent agenda at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
Darcy Harris will take over Scheffel’s position as interim dean at the high school.
SHS Principal Talmage Trujillo remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of two court cases to be tried in August.
In other business, the board tabled consideration of the superintendent’s contract until the April meeting to give the public and board members more time to study the contract.
The Salida School District superintendent contract is a three-year rolling contract.
Blackburn’s current contract is in place until 2024. Approval of the contract would extend that until 2025.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, members of the public asked for the extra time to deliberate about the contract since it had only been available for public scrutiny that day.
Some spoke against renewal of Blackburn’s contract.
Several people spoke in support of Trujillo, while others pointed out the effects of not having a principal in place might have on students at SHS.
Board member Jodi Breckenridge Petit read a statement addressing questions of conflict of interest because of her involvement with Blackburn’s dissertation for his doctorate.
Breckenridge Petit took on the voluntary task of being the board’s contact regarding Blackburn’s dissertation at the request of former school board President Joel McBride.
Ilona Witty, principal of Salida Early Childhood Center, gave a detailed update on the preschool program and discussed the upcoming effect of the universal preschool program, which is scheduled to go into effect in fall 2023.
The board looked over the preliminary capital and operational budget and discussed maintenance and other upcoming expenses that need to be considered in the final budget.
Board members also discussed the emergency operating plan and the role of the school resource officer and how the program could work better.
A discussion about evaluation of the concurrent enrollment program was tabled until the April meeting due to time constraints.
