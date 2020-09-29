Bank collects 2,155 pounds of pet food

High Country Bank’s pet food drive to benefit Ark-Valley Humane Society brought in a total of 2,155 pounds of dog and cat food between donation sites in Buena Vista and Salida.
The Buena Vista branch collected 740 pounds of pet food Sept. 18 and 1,415 pounds were collected at the Salida branch Friday.
In addition to food, a total of $1,735 was collected from other donors.
Each branch of the bank matched a dollar per pound up to 500 pounds of collected food, bringing in another $1,000 for the animal shelter.
HCB marketing director James Bove said “Overall it was a great success in Buena Vista and Salida.”
He said the donations will be a big help to AVHS and for those currently fostering pets during the facility’s limited operations due to COVID-19
AVHS operations manager Johny Sandoval said the collected food will go to the AVHS pet food pantry program in order to help community members who may need help feeding their pets due to financial hardship.
Sandoval said he was, “really grateful Chaffee County stepped up to help us out,” and thanked High Country Bank for the event.
