Bank collects 2,155 pounds of pet food

Johny Sandoval, left, of Ark Valley Humane Society and James Bove of High Country Bank, await donors Friday at the U.S. 50 branch of the bank in Salida. It was the second day of the HCB pet food drive. During the previous week, donors brought 740 pounds of pet food for AVHS. The Salida location collected 1,415 pounds Friday.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

High Country Bank’s pet food drive to benefit Ark-Valley Humane Society brought in a total of 2,155 pounds of dog and cat food between donation sites in Buena Vista and Salida.

The Buena Vista branch collected 740 pounds of pet food Sept. 18 and 1,415 pounds were collected at the Salida branch Friday.

In addition to food, a total of $1,735 was collected from other donors.

Each branch of the bank matched a dollar per pound up to 500 pounds of collected food, bringing in another $1,000 for the animal shelter.

HCB marketing director James Bove said “Overall it was a great success in Buena Vista and Salida.”

He said the donations will be a big help to AVHS and for those currently fostering pets during the facility’s limited operations due to COVID-19

AVHS operations manager Johny Sandoval said the collected food will go to the AVHS pet food pantry program in order to help community members who may need help feeding their pets due to financial hardship.

Sandoval said he was, “really grateful Chaffee County stepped up to help us out,” and thanked High Country Bank for the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.